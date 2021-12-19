Tennis Premier League | Hyderabad Strikers triumphs

Top show: Strikers made a clean sweep over Leon Army.

Karman Kaur gave a bright start with a convincing 15-5 victory over Sowjanya Bavisetti to drive Hyderabad Strikers to the trophy past Mumbai Leon Army 49-31 in the final of the Tennis Premier League at the Celebration Club.

Arjun Kadhe followed Karman with a 12-8 win over the country’s No. 1 player Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Hyderabad made it a clean sweep as it won the mixed doubles through Vishnu and Karman against Niki Poonacha and Sowjanya and the men’s doubles through Vishnu and Arjun against Ramkumar and Poonacha.

The results (final): Hyderabad Strikers bt Mumbai Leon Army 49-31 (Karman Kaur bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 15-5; Arjun Kadhe bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 12-8; Vishnu Vardhan & Karman bt Niki Poonacha & Sowjanya 11-9; Vishnu & Arjun Kadhe bt Ramkumar & Niki 11-9).