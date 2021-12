Tennis Premier League | Hyderabad Strikers pips Bengaluru Spartans

Strike force: Vishnu and Karman were the architects of Hyderabad’s win.

MUMBAI

16 December 2021 04:52 IST

Vishnu, Karman steal the show

Vishnu Vardhan and Karman Kaur guided Hyderabad Strikers to a 42-38 victory over Bengaluru Spartans in the Tennis Premier League at the Celebration Club on Wednesday.

It was the second victory for the Hyderabad team which had earlier beaten Rajasthan Tigers 46-31.

Pune Jaguars also won its second match as it beat Tigers 46-34, thanks to Rutuja Bhosale and Saketh Myneni.

The results: Pune Jaguars bt Rajasthan Tigers 46-34 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Diana Marcinkevica 11-9; Saketh Myneni bt Aryan Goveas 12-8; Ishaque Eqbal & Rutuja bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran & Diana 12-8; Saketh & Ishaque bt Prajnesh & Aryan 11-9).

Hyderabad Strikers bt Bengaluru Spartan 42-38 (Karman Kaur bt Sabina Sharipova 11-9; Arjun Kadhe lost to Sriram Balaji 9-14; Vishnu Vardhan & Karman bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Sharipova 11-9; Vishnu & Arjun bt Jeevan & Balaji 11-6).

Hyderabad Strikers bt Rajasthan Tigers 46-31 (Karman lost to Diana 9-11; Arjun bt Prajnesh 11-6; Vishnu & Karman bt Aryan & Diana 15-5; Arjun & Vishnu bt Aryan & Prajnesh 11-9).

Mumbai Leon Army bt Bengaluru Spartans 41-39 (Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Sabina 12-8; Ramanathan Ramkumr bt Balaji 11-9; Sowjanya & Niki Poonacha lost to Jeevan & Sabina 8-12; Ramkumar & Niki tied Jeevan & Balaji 10-10).