Tennis Premier League | Gujarat Panthers overcomes Delhi Binny’s Brigade

Key contributor: Mumbai Leon Army’s Sowjanya won her singles and mixed doubles with Niki Poonacha. Photo: Special Arrangement

MUMBAI

16 December 2021 21:43 IST

Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Yuki Bhambri 13-7 and then joined Divij Sharan for a 13-7 victory in doubles that helped Gujarat Panthers defeat Delhi Binny’s Brigade 44-36 in the Tennis Premier League on Thursday.

Earlier, Valeriya Strakhova had tied 10-10 with Peangtarn Plipuech. Divij and Valeriya lost to Manish Sureshkumar and Peangtarn which put Gujarat two games ahead in lead.

Gujarat had earlier opened its account with a 43-37 win over Chennai Stallions.

Mumbai Leon Army won its third match as it pushed Rajasthan Tigers to its third defeat as Sowjanya Bavisetti played a key role. She won her singles against Diana Marcinkevica and mixed doubles with Niki Poonacha with a thumping 15-5 margin over Aryan Goveas and Diana.

The results: Gujarat Panthers bt Delhi Binny’s Brigade 44-36 (Valeriya Strakhova tied Peangtarn Plipuech 10-10; Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Yuki Bhambri 13-7; Divij Sharan & Valeriya lost to Manish Sureshkumar & Peangtarn 8-12; Vijay Sundar & Divij bt Yuki & Manish 13-7).

Mumbai Leon Army bt Rajasthan Tigers 46-34 (Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Diana Marcinkevica 11-9; Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-13; Sowjanya & Niki Poonacha bt Aryan Goveas & Diana 15-5; Ramkumar & Niki bt Aryan & Prajnesh 13-7).

Gujarat Panthers bt Chennai Stallions 43-37 (Valeriya bt Samantha Sharan 12-8; Vijay Sudnar lost to Sidharth Rawat 9-11; Valeriya & Divij tied Purav Raja & Samatha 10-10; Divij & Vijay bt Purav & Sidharth 12-8).

Mumbai Leon Army bt Delhi Binny’s Brigade 44-36 (Sowjanya bt Peangtarn 13-7; Ramkumar tied Yuki 10-10; Sowjanya & Niki lost to Manish & Peangtarn 9-11; Ramkumar & Niki bt Yuki & Manish 12-8).