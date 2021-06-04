Tennis player arrested in Paris on suspicion of match-fixing

Paris

04 June 2021 16:41 IST

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the player is Yana Sizikova of Russia.

The Paris prosecutor's office said a tennis player suspected of participating in a match-fixing scheme last year has been arrested in Paris during the French Open.

The prosecutor's office told The Associated Press that a “women's international player” was in custody but it did not identify her.

The prosecutor's office said the player was arrested Thursday night on charges of “sports bribery and organized fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020."