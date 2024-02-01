TENNIS | Nagal to lead Indian push at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger

February 01, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Chennai

Sumit Nagal will lead India’s charge at the 2024 edition of the ATP Challenger Chennai Open, which will be held from February 4 to February 11 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium.

Italian Luca Nardi is the top-seed, while Nagal, the highest-ranked Indian player, is seeded second. Fellow Indian players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sasikumar Mukund have been given wildcards for the main draw.

The prize money has been increased to $133,250. Former world number 16 Nikoloz Basilashvili has been given the third wildcard, with former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Bernard Tomic also part of the main draw.

There are six slots in the main draw for qualifiers, with qualifying rounds set to be played on Sunday and Monday. The main draw matches will be held under lights, with games starting at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, TNTA president Vijay Amritraj said that he is in talks with ATP and WTA to get a tour event back to Chennai and that the government of Tamil Nadu is ready to support it.

