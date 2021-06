Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris on June 11, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

17 June 2021 17:28 IST

"I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal said on Twitter.

Spain's Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo on June 17, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team.

"It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," he added.

