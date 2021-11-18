Tennis

WTA | Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title

Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning the WTA Tour Finals.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain's Garbine Muguruza claimed her first WTA Finals title on Wednesday, defeating Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

After trading breaks early in the match, the sixth seed chipped away at Kontaveit's defences to convert on break point in the seventh game, as the Estonian put up four double faults throughout the first set, got roughly half of her first serves in and struggled with errors.

Kontaveit regained her composure in the second set, converting on break point in the seventh game, but could not retain the momentum as the two-time Grand Slam winner refused to give in, firing off a mighty forehand winner in the 10th game to level the score and keep the set going.

Muguruza again broke Kontaveit's serve to clinch the affair, crumpling to the court with her hands over her face before greeting her opponent for a hug at the net.

It was Muguruza's fourth appearance at the season-ending finals and her first in the championship match. Her win gave Spain its first-ever WTA Finals title.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 9:18:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/tennis-muguruza-defeats-kontaveit-for-first-wta-finals-title/article37553240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY