Mydeen, with his singles runner-up and doubles winner medals, in the Asian u-14 championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Levin Mydeen had a good run, reaching the singles final and winning the doubles title with compatriot Navin Rajasundaram, in the Asian grade-A under-14 tennis championship at Genting-Selangor, Malaysia.

In the singles final, Levin lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 to Devesh Sarawanan of Malaysia. In the doubles final, Navin and Levin beat the Malaysian pair of Muhammad Arhan and Devesh Sarawanan 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

The fine performances helped Levin reach the fourth spot in the latest Asian under-14 rankings released on Monday.

Levin had dropped only one set in singles on the way to the final. He beat compatriot Prakaash Sarran 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals and was equally authoritative during his 6-4, 6-1 victory over Ethan Matthew Koh of Singapore in the last eight.

He blanked Pakistan’s Muhammmad Rizwan in the pre-quarterfinals after getting past Nguyen of Vietnam, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.