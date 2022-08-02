Tennis

Challenger tennis | Nagal marches into pre-quarterfinals

Qualifier Sumit Nagal defeated Lorenzo Giustino of Italy 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(3) in the first round of the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament at Liberec, Czech Republic, on Tuesday.

In the Lexington Challenger in the USA, Sasikumar Mukund made the pre-quarterfinals by getting past Mikael Torpegaard of Denmark.

In the $100,000 ITF women’s event in Poland, Ankita Raina went down 6-3, 1-6, 6-7(5) in three hours and 31 minutes against Xiaodi You of China in the round of 64.

The results:

$53,120 Challenger, Lexington, USA: Singles (first round): Sasikumar Mukund bt Mikael Torpegaard (Den) 3-6, 6-0, 4-1 (retired).

€45,730 Challenger, Liberec, Czech Republic: Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Lorenzo Giustino (Ita) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(3).

$100,000 ITF women, Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland: Singles (first round): Xiaodi You (Chn) bt Ankita Raina 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5).

$60,000 ITF women, San Bartolome, Spain: Singles (first round): Rutuja Bhosale bt Amanda Carreras (GBR) 6-2, 0-6, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Nina Radovanovic (Fra) bt Vineetha Mummadi 7-5, 6-2; Jennifer Lluikham bt Ela Nala Milic (Slo) 6-1, 6-4; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Angella Okutoyi (Ken) 7-6(5), 7-5; Michika Ozeki (Jpn) bt Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Michika Ozeki (Jpn)& Hwiwon Wi (Kor) bt Hanna Vinahradava (Blr) & Jennifer Luikham 6-2, 6-3; Huang Yifei (Chn) & Vineetha Mummadi bt Nicol Benesova (Cze) & Alexa Volkov (Ger) 6-3, 4-6, [10-7].

$25,000 ITF men, Tbilisi, Georgia: Singles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Hong Seong Chan (Kor) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Kuching, Malaysia: Singles (first round): Takuya Mumasaka (Jpn) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Keisuke Saitoh (Jpn) bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Duckhee Lee & Ji Hoon Son (Kor) bt Alexander Kotzen (USA) & Parth Aggarwal 7-6(5), 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Kfar Saba, Israel: Singles (first round): Rohan Mehra bt Jonathan Baron (Isr) 7-5, 6-3.


