Tennis great Roger Federer appreciates Kohli’s video message 

Virat Kohli meet with Roger Federer during the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

The Indian batting great Virat Kohli on Thursday shared a heart­warming video for tennis legend Roger Federer. Replying to the message, the Swiss great thanked the Indian batter. "Thanks @ViratKohli I hope to make it to India soon," he wrote in his Instagram story.

"Hello Roger, it's a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories," Kohli had earlier said in an official video message posted by ATP.

"I personally had the chance to meet you in the Australian Open in 2018, something that I'll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in any way," the star batter added.

Kohli further wished tennis great luck with his future endeavours. "You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on the court is unmatchable. And for me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care," said the former India skipper.

Swiss tennis legend announced his retirement from competitive tennis on September 15 stating that the recently concluded Laver Cup would be his last Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) event as a player. Federer took to Twitter to announce his retirement through a letter. He has won 103 ATP singles titles and overall 1,251 matches throughout his illustrious career. Federer has also won 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record-making eight Wimbledon men's singles titles.