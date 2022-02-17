Tennis family, pride of Rajasthan

Farhat Aleen Qamar with father Qamaruddin Khan. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

February 17, 2022 17:42 IST

Qamaruddin has successfully taken all his three children — Faisal, Fardeen and Farhat Aleen — into the international men’s and women’s circuit.

It is hard to manage one tennis player in the international circuit. Qamaruddin Khan has been successful in getting all his three children — Faisal, Fardeen and Farhat Aleen — into the international men’s and women’s circuit.

‘’The main reason for all of them playing tennis is that we don’t need to worry about getting a coach or hitting partner. Most of the time, they play one versus two. Normally, boys don’t want to train with girls, but the brothers give Aleen best training,’’ said Qamaruddin, who has been accompanying his daughter in the ongoing ITF women’s circuit.

Limited finances

Limited financial resources meant that Faisal, who is with Indian Navy, could not try his chance in the Challengers in Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising

‘’I feel bad for him, as players with lesser rank than Faisal managed to play the Bengaluru Challengers,’’ said Qamaruddin who himself is an ITF over-45 age events champion.

All three children have a bright future, and Qamaruddin vows that he would do everything in his capacity to make them represent the country.

‘’We run the Rajasthan Tennis Academy and the new academy at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium with six flood-lit synthetic courts . The Sports Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Chandna has been very supportive and we have been able to conduct many tournaments in a short time,’’ said Qamaruddin, who sold off his academy in Tonk to fund the tennis of his children.

“Most of the time, they play one versus two. Normally, boys don’t want to train with girls, but the brothers give Aleen best training”Qamaruddin

‘’I don’t have even a small piece of land now. We stay in a rented house in Jaipur. We manage with earnings from the game. The three need support for shoes, strings and balls. Most importantly, they need support for international tournaments. Faisal went to China and Egypt for events, but it is not easy. Since there is no state association in Rajasthan for 18 years, it is very difficult for us to get any support,’’ stressed Qamaruddin.

A bunch of families of the Rajasthan Tennis Club have been supporting the three youngsters, like their stay when they visit different places for tournaments.

‘’It is a big support. Otherwise, the hotel stay itself will be so expensive,’’ he said.

Qamaruddin was a national badminton player, but lack of indoor courts in Tonk compelled him to choose tennis for his children which he also learnt along the way.

‘’I don’t have anything, but I have everything,’’ he said with satisfaction about the solid foundation given to his children.

Qamaruddin credits his wife Raziya for the tremendous role in taking care of the needs of the sporting family, without any help of a servant or even a washing machine.

‘’Don’t stop’’ is the tag line at their academy. If they get the right support, Faisal, Fardeen and Farhat Aleen, in the 22 to 19 age group, will definitely make the State of Rajasthan and the country proud.