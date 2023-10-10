Tennis entrepreneur Aditya Khanna — a master craftsman 

October 10, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST

Aditya Khanna is an entrepreneur par excellence in the world of tennis. Educated in the London School of Economics and Oxford University, the 41-year-old is quenching his quest to assert his ability on the tennis court.

Having focused on studies and missed out on the ITF junior and men’s circuit, Aditya is compensating for all that has lost by devoting his energy, time and resources on the ITF Masters Tour.

Rewarding career

It has been pretty rewarding so far, as he has won 14 singles titles and 18 doubles titles, apart from two mixed doubles titles. The efforts have taken him to a career-best rank of No. 15 in singles and top-10 in doubles and mixed doubles.

“Throughout my time pursuing my Masters degree at the University, I continued playing tennis as part of the Oxford team. After working in the investment banking division in London until 2007, I returned to India. I am a full-time entrepreneur now, dedicated to actively playing and promoting tennis,” said Aditya, as he gave a hint about how tennis got intertwined in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is proud to have competed in five World Championships so far in South Africa, Turkey, Portugal, USA and Croatia.

“I was thrilled to win the gold medal in the ITF’s AGM in Croatia, defeating two-time Wimbledon doubles finalist and former World No. 1 Patrick Galbraith”Aditya

Even though there are many Masters events held in India, Aditya is proud about having won the ones in Thailand, Turkey, Belarus, Britain, apart from the many at home.

“Out of the 37 events that I have competed in the last seven years, I have won a total of 34 titles, and finished runner-up in seven singles and eight doubles events,” he listed.

There is a fine bonding with his brother Ashish Khanna, a left-hander quite proficient at the net, and Aditya has won 10 doubles titles with him.

“My partnership with Ashish is a product of a strong life-long bond. His strong volleys and serve merge well with my forehand and backcourt game. Our partnership thrives because of our seamless team work,” he observed.

Of course, a couple of years were lost to the pandemic, but Aditya ensured that he stayed in touch with the game.

He is known as a fitness icon in the Masters circuit, with an athletic and toned body. “I train in the evenings, about six days a week, with two hours of competitive tennis, and a half hour in the gym. I constantly seek to play singles matches against juniors and professionals to sharpen my game. I am also mindful of my diet to retain my fitness”, he said.

He has a multi-faceted association with the business of tennis, but plays the part of a promoter with enthusiasm and energy.

Festival of tennis

He founded and runs the Pro Tennis League (PTL) every year. It is actually a festival of tennis, as it brings together the men and women professionals, apart from juniors, seniors and coaches in a nice team format.

He has also given further boost to the seniors by having the Legends Tennis League (LTL) for players in the 35 to 70 age group.

From the time the seniors were embroiled in a legal battle with the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Aditya has brought about a sea change, with tons of Masters events at home and ensuring that there is no hurdle for the seniors in representing the country in the World Championships.

“My dream is to win a medal in the World Championship and achieve a top-5 singles ranking. For now, I focus on striving for more and enjoying the journey rather than fixating on specific milestones”Aditya

Aditya is grateful, “to have a dependable team, guiding my business and administrative efforts. My family’s unwavering support is instrumental in helping me reach professional and personal goals,” he said.

Playing the game regularly has refined Aditya, the son of Anil Khanna and grandson of R.K. Khanna, able administrators, who have had a lasting impression on Indian, Asian and World tennis. It has given him a certain purity of thought, helping him appreciate the plight of players.

“Tennis has been a boon for both my physical and mental well-being. Travelling for events lends me clarity and motivation for my professional endeavours. My friendship in tennis extends beyond the court, adding a layer of joy to my life. I look forward to competing in the World Championship every year, as the sense of unity and shared experience is exhilarating,” he said.

Of course, he has learnt the nuances from the senior Khannas.

“Spending time with my grandfather R.K. Khanna during his administrative tenure was enlightening. His passion, straightforwardness and wisdom left a lasting impression. I absorbed his dedication and understood the importance of carrying oneself with dignity. Observing my father Anil Khanna has been equally educative. His discipline, work ethic, eloquence, humility and relationship-building skills have been invaluable lessons. He instilled in me the value of global perspective, ambition, effective communication and leadership. His contribution in the international arena has been phenomenal,” he said.

Aditya is keen to serve Indian tennis “in a meaningful way. The steadfast commitment stems from a profound love for the game and a sincere desire to give back to the community that has shaped me”.

Aditya is resolute about having a positive impact on the game that “has given me so much”.

The foundation for his life is strongly entrenched in playing the game to the best of his abilities.

“My dream is to win a medal in the World Championship and achieve a top-5 singles ranking. For now, I focus on striving for more and enjoying the journey rather than fixating on specific milestones. I am blessed to have the opportunity to play at this level. Tennis provides me peace and a place for meditation. I cherish my association with this beautiful game,” Aditya signed off.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.