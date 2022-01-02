Tennis | Ekaterina claims her maiden pro title

Second straight runner-up finish for Diana

Russia’s Ekaterina Reyngold beat fifth seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the $25,000 ITF tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Complex on Sunday.

It was not only a maiden title in the professional circuit for the 20-year-old Russian, who had earlier ousted the fourth, seventh and second seeds, but also a sweet revenge after she had lost to the Latvian in the semifinals of the last tournament in Pune in a third set tie-break.

While Ekaterina converted seven of the nine break points that she forced, Diana could hold serve only once in the match.

It was a commendable run over the fortnight in India for the 701st ranked Ekaterina who had not crossed the quarterfinals at this level earlier. In fact, she had reached only one final of a $15,000 event in Tunisia.

For the 29-year-old Diana, who lost her second successive singles final, the wait continues for an eighth title after the last in 2018.

The results (final): Ekaterina Reyngold (Rus) bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 6-3, 6-2.