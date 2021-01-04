Tennis camp for juniors from today

NEW DELHI

04 January 2021 05:07 IST

The high-performance tennis camp for the best of the country’s junior players will start at the DLTA Complex here from Monday.

With 20-odd players assembled for the comprehensive training programme, eight courts will be utilised, with an aim to keep all players occupied. “If necessary, we can use more courts also,” said National coach, Zeeshan Ali.

Apart from the training sessions, there will be webinars with sports psychologist Dr. Janki Deole, Shivakumar Palani (equipment) and Shiny Surendran (nutrition).

The camp will go on till January 10, after which there will be a week-long invitational National junior championship to give match experience to the players before the ITF events in Delhi and Gurugram.