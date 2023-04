Rubani Kaur Sidhu wins u-16 title in style

April 14, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated April 15, 2023 05:21 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Top seed Rubani Kaur Sidhu outplayed Vanshika Yadav 6-0, 6-0 to win the girls' under-16 title in the AITA Championship series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Stadium in Chandigarh on Friday. The results (finals): Boys: U-18: Aashravya Mehra bt Amtya Ohlyan 4-0 (conceded); U-16: Sukukh Marya bt Devansh Parajuli 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-1. Girls: U-18: Vanya Arora bt Bhumi Kakkar 6-1, 6-2; U-16: Rubani Kaur Sidhu bt Vanshika Yadav 6-0, 6-0.

