ADVERTISEMENT

Tavish wins a double crown in National under-14 tennis

October 28, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - AURANGABAD

Sports Bureau

Tavish Pahwa with his reward. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tavish Pahwa won a double crown in the Endurance National under-14 tennis tournament at the MSLTA courts on Saturday.

Tavish beat top seed Hruthik Katakam 7-5, 6-3 in the final for the singles title. He partnered Hruthik for the doubles title, beating Faizal Ali Meer and Prakaash Sarran in straight sets.

Savitha Bhuvaneswaran won the girls title, as she beat Parthsarthi Mundhe in three sets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results (finals): Boys: Tavish Pahwa bt Hruthik Katakam 7-5, 6-3. Doubles: Hruthik & Tavish bt Faizal Ali Meer & Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 7-5.

Girls: Savitha Bhuvaneswaran bt Parthsarthi Mundhe 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: Anandita Upadhyay & Reet Arora bt Srishti Kiran & Savitha Bhuvaneswaran 6-3, 1-6, [10-7].

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US