Tavish wins a double crown in National under-14 tennis

October 28, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - AURANGABAD

Tavish Pahwa won a double crown in the Endurance National under-14 tennis tournament at the MSLTA courts on Saturday.

Tavish beat top seed Hruthik Katakam 7-5, 6-3 in the final for the singles title. He partnered Hruthik for the doubles title, beating Faizal Ali Meer and Prakaash Sarran in straight sets.

Savitha Bhuvaneswaran won the girls title, as she beat Parthsarthi Mundhe in three sets.

The results (finals): Boys: Tavish Pahwa bt Hruthik Katakam 7-5, 6-3. Doubles: Hruthik & Tavish bt Faizal Ali Meer & Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 7-5.

Girls: Savitha Bhuvaneswaran bt Parthsarthi Mundhe 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: Anandita Upadhyay & Reet Arora bt Srishti Kiran & Savitha Bhuvaneswaran 6-3, 1-6, [10-7].