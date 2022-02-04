Tata Open | Majchrzak bundles out second seed Musetti

Ruusuvuori shocks Vesely; Vishnu Vardhan and Sriram Balaji loses in semifinals

It turned out to be a day of upsets at the Tata Open Maharashtra as Kamil Majchrzak knocked second seed Lorenzo Musetti while defending champion Jiri Vesely also made an exit along with two more seeded players, here on Friday.

Returning extremely well and using the drop shots quite effectively, the 95th ranked Majchrzak from Poland eked out a 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-4 win over the World No. 66 Musetti in two hours and 13 minutes to advance to the semifinals.

Majchrzak will now clash with Finland’s 22-year-old Emil Ruusuvuori, who shocked the title holder Vesely from the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4 in his quarterfinal.

While the Finnish served and returned with authority, Vesely struggled for accuracy. It was Ruusuvuori’s second win over the Czech having beaten him in Antalya, Turkey in 2021.

Ruusuvuori is now the only seeded player left in the fray.

The top seed and World No. 15 Aslan Karatsev had already exited the event after a loss in the second round at the hands of qualifier Elias Ymer.

Another upset

Ymer continued his giant killing run with an impressive 6-4, 7-6(4) win over eighth seed Stefano Travaglia and set up the semifinal with Joao Sousa, who sent back fifth seed Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 6-3.

In the doubles semifinals, the top-seeded Australian pair of John-Patrick Smith & Luke Saville proved too good for Vishnu Vardhan and N. Sriram Balaji, dismissing the Indian 6-2, 6-3.

The results: Singles (quarterfinals): Kamil Majchrzak (Pol) bt Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4; Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) bt Jiri Vesely (Cze) 6-3, 6-4; Joao Sousa (Por) bt Daniel Altmaier (Ger) 6-2, 6-3; Elias Ymer (Swe) bt Stefano Travaglia (Ita) 6-4, 7-6(4).

Doubles(semifinal): John-Patrick Smith & Luke Saville (Aus) bt Vishnu Vardhan & N. Sriram Balaji 6-2, 6-4.