Tata Open | Bopanna-Ramkumar duo in last four, Yuki Bhambri crashes out

PUNE

04 February 2022 04:17 IST

Sriram Balaji-Vishnu Vardhan also make it

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the doubles semifinals, but it was curtains for Yuki Bhambri in singles second round in the 2022 Tata Open Maharashtra at the Balewadi Stadium here on Thursday.

Bopanna and Ramkumar defeated Austrian-Czech duo of Alexander Erler and Czech Jiri Vesely 7-6(7-3) 7-6(7-4) in the quarterfinals.

The Indian duo, playing its second ATP event together, will next meet Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. The French pair advanced with a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, [10-2] win over Federico Gaio and Lorenzo Musetti.

N. Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan would also feature in the semifinals after their opponent, Gianluca Mager and Emil Ruusuvuori withdrew from the last-eight match due to an injury to the former.

The Indian duo, which entered the main draw as an alternate pair, had defeated Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja on Wednesday night.

Myneni and Mukund exit

The third Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Sasikumar Mukund bowed out after losing to the Australians John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville 3-6, 7-5, [10-3].

In singles, it was curtains for comeback man Yuki as he suffered a 3-6, 2-6 defeat against eight seed Stefano Travaglia of Australia in the second round.

Earlier in the day, Sweden’s Elias Ymer stunned top-seed and World No. 15 Aslan Karatsev of Russia 6-2, 7-6(3) to storm into the quarterfinals.

Defending champion Jiri Vesely, who received an opening round bye, started his campaign with a confident 6-3, 6-4 win against Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Sixth-seeded Ruusuvuori also had an easy outing against qualifier Vit Kopriva, securing a 6-3, 6-3 victory in a lopsided last-16 contest.

The results: Singles (round of 16): Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) bt Vit Kopriva (Cze) 6-3, 6-3; Jiri Vesely (Cze) bt Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Esp) 6-3, 6-4; Elias Ymer (Swe) bt Aslan Karatsev (Rus) 6-2, 7-6(3); Stefano Travaglia (Ita) bt Yuki Bhambri 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Vishnu Vardhan & N. Sriram Balaji bt Gianluca Mager (Ita) & Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin), walkover; Fabien Reboul & Sadio Doumbia (Fra) bt Federico Gaio & Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) 4-6, 6-3, [10-2]; Rohan Bopanna & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Jiri Vesely (Cze) & Alexander Erler (Aut) 7-6(3), 7-6(4); John-Patrick Smith & Luke Saville (Aus) bt Saketh Myneni & Sasikumar Mukund 3-6, 7-5, [10-3].