Tabebuia Open Wheelchair Tennis tournament from today

March 14, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Achal Ashwin 9653

The sixth edition of the Tabebuia Open Wheelchair Tennis tournament, an event on the Indian Wheelchair Tennis Tour (IWTT), will commence at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence here on Wednesday. The four-day event is sanctioned by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and held under the aegis of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

The event carries a total prize purse of ₹3.5 lakh, and is presented by the CSR arm of L&T Technology Services. A total of 41 entries, including eight women, from six states will compete in the tournament.

The star attraction will be 15-year-old Gujjala Raju, among India’s youngest wheelchair tennis players, it was announced at a press conference here on Tuesday.  

Sunil Jain, IWWT Chairman, former Davis Cup player Prahlad Srinath and Peter Burwash International Tennis Academy Head Coach Cesar Morales attended the press conference. Padma Shri awardee Somdev Devvarman joined via video conference.

