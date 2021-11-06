Tennis

Switzerland in last four

Switzerland won the decisive doubles to clinch the last spot in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic on Thursday.

The victory gave the Swiss the top spot in Group D as both the teams had beaten Germany. They will play Australia, which advanced from Group B after eliminating Belarus earlier on the hard court in Prague’s O2 Arena.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, USA, which faced a must-win situation after losing to Slovakia 2-1 in Group C, beat Spain 2-1 to advance and set up a meeting with Russia which had eliminated champion France in Group A.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 12:37:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/switzerland-in-last-four/article37348424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY