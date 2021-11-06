Switzerland in last four

The victory gave the Swiss the top spot in Group D

Switzerland won the decisive doubles to clinch the last spot in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic on Thursday.

The victory gave the Swiss the top spot in Group D as both the teams had beaten Germany. They will play Australia, which advanced from Group B after eliminating Belarus earlier on the hard court in Prague’s O2 Arena.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, USA, which faced a must-win situation after losing to Slovakia 2-1 in Group C, beat Spain 2-1 to advance and set up a meeting with Russia which had eliminated champion France in Group A.