Switzerland beats Canada, into Billie Jean King Cup semis

AP November 11, 2022 23:06 IST

Switzerland has joined Australia and Britain in the lineup for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Canada in their winner-takes-all match

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic (centre) celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup tennis semifinals. | Photo Credit: AP

Switzerland joined Australia and Britain in the lineup for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Canada in their winner-takes-all group match on Friday. After Viktorija Golubic rallied to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez 6-0, 7-5. Switzerland, the runner-up last year, finished top of Group A in its bid for a first title in the top team competition in women's tennis. The Czech Republic plays the United States later Friday. The winning team will play Switzerland in the semifinals.



