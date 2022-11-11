Tennis

Switzerland beats Canada, into Billie Jean King Cup semis

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic (centre) celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup tennis semifinals. 

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic (centre) celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup tennis semifinals.  | Photo Credit: AP

Switzerland joined Australia and Britain in the lineup for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Canada in their winner-takes-all group match on Friday.

After Viktorija Golubic rallied to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez 6-0, 7-5.

Switzerland, the runner-up last year, finished top of Group A in its bid for a first title in the top team competition in women's tennis.

The Czech Republic plays the United States later Friday. The winning team will play Switzerland in the semifinals.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
tennis
sport
Switzerland
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 11:08:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/switzerland-beats-canada-into-billie-jean-king-cup-semis/article66126256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY