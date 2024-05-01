ADVERTISEMENT

Swiatek rallies against Haddad Maia to reach Madrid Open semis

May 01, 2024 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - MADRID

Iga Swiatek has come from a set down to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 and reach the Madrid Open semifinals for a second straight year

AP

Poland’s Iga Swiatek in action during her quarter-final match against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Iga Swiatek came from a set down to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 and reach the Madrid Open semifinals for a second straight year on April 30.

The top-ranked Swiatek was up 4-1 in the first set but the 14th-ranked Brazilian rallied. Swiatek regained control in the final two sets to reach her fifth semifinal of the year.

She will next face eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur, a former champion, or 18th-seeded Madison Keys.

The Madrid Open is the only high-profile European clay tournament that Swiatek has yet to win.

In the men's draw, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was given the run around by Alexander Bublik before winning 7-6 (3), 6-4.

“A lot of drop shots, and I got so tired in the end running for them,” Medvedev said. “That's when you lose your concentration and you start to play a bit worse. That's what happened, but after the match he told me he was dead also. So, good for me, at least I was not the only one.”

Medvedev will next play record five-time champion Rafael Nadal or 30th-seeded Jiri Lehecka

World No. 8 Andrey Rublev comfortably defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-4 for his third consecutive straight-set win in Madrid.

Francisco Cerundolo, ranked 22nd, upset two-time champion Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 for his third career win over a top-five player. Cerundolo has Taylor Fritz next after the American defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (2), 6-4.

