HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swiatek and Sabalenka set up another final in Stuttgart

Swiatek had an easier path to the final than she expected when Ons Jabeur retired with a left calf injury

April 23, 2023 06:24 am | Updated 06:24 am IST - STUTTGART:

AP
Poland’s Iga Swiatek returns a ball to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur during the WTA women’s singles semifinal match at Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek returns a ball to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur during the WTA women’s singles semifinal match at Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will again play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Porsche Grand Prix after they came through their semifinals on Saturday.

Swiatek had an easier path to the final than she expected when Ons Jabeur retired with a left calf injury. Swiatek was leading 3-0.

Sabalenka eased into the final for the third straight year with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova.

The Belarusian player lost the decider to Ash Barty in 2021, then to Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 last year. The Pole has won four of their six meetings overall.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.