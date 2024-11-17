Svrcina wins his second title on the trot

Second seed Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic beat top-seeded Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the GA Ranade Complex on Sunday.

The second successive title, after the one in Bhubaneswar, was the fifth career singles title for the 22-year-old Svrcina. He collected $3,600 and 25 ATP points. The runner-up got 16 points and $2,120.

The results (final): Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) bt Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.