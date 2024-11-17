 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Svrcina wins his second title on the trot

Updated - November 17, 2024 06:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

Sports Bureau
Svrcina with his reward.

Svrcina with his reward. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Second seed Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic beat top-seeded Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the GA Ranade Complex on Sunday.

The second successive title, after the one in Bhubaneswar, was the fifth career singles title for the 22-year-old Svrcina. He collected $3,600 and 25 ATP points. The runner-up got 16 points and $2,120.

The results (final): Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) bt Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Published - November 17, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.