ADVERTISEMENT

Superior court-craft helps Duckworth quell the Kuzmanov challenge

February 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

N. Sudarshan

Hard-fought win: The straightforward scoreline was deceptive at best, with Duckworth having to fend off Kuzmanov in extended rallies. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

Second seed James Duckworth quelled Dimitar Kuzmanov’s challenge 6-4, 6-1 to enter the semifinals of the dafaNEWS Bengaluru Open at the KSLTA courts on Friday. In the last-four clash, he will meet fellow Australian and qualifier James McCabe.

The straightforward scoreline was deceptive at best, for Duckworth, starting under the blazing noon sun, had to break a lot of sweat. Rallies were extended and a majority of the games went to deuce.

It helped Duckworth that in both sets he ran-up 3-0 leads from where Kuzmanov could only play catch-up. The Bulgarian tried to be brave and went for the lines consistently. But Duckworth’s superior court-craft carried the day.

Towards the evening, top seed and last year’s winner Chun-hsin Tseng was blasted off the court by Hamad Medjedovic in straight sets. The Serb will meet Australia’s Max Purcell who got past Italy’s Luca Nardi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In doubles, the Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth fought off Arjun Kadhe and Maximilian Neuchrist 7-6(1), 4-6, [10-2] to enter the final.

The results (Singles, quarterfinals): James Duckworth (Aus) bt Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) 6-4, 6-1; James McCabe (Aus) bt Harold Mayot (Fra) 6-3, 7-6(4); Hamad Medjedovic (Srb) bt Chun-hsin Tseng (Tpe) 6-1, 6-2; Max Purcell (Aus) bt Luca Nardi (Ita) 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles (semifinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Arjun Kadhe & Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) 7-6(1), 4-6, [10-2]; Yunseong Chung (Kor) & Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) bt Marc Polmans & Max Purcell (Aus) 6-4, 6-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US