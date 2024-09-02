GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sumit Nagal pulls out of Davis Cup tie against Sweden due to back injury

Reserve player Aryan Shah has been drafted into the main team after Nagal's withdrawal while Manas Dhamne has been put on standby.

Published - September 02, 2024 03:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Sumit Nagal in action during the U.S. Open tennis championship in New York.

Sumit Nagal in action during the U.S. Open tennis championship in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal on Monday (September 2, 2024) pulled out of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden due to a back injury.

Nagal recently lost his first round singles contest to Tallon Griekspoor at the U.S. Open.

The indoor hard-court contest in Stockholm will be played on September 14-15. Reserve player Aryan Shah has been drafted into the main team after Nagal's withdrawal while Manas Dhamne has been put on standby.

"I was really looking forward to representing in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden," Nagal wrote on social media.

  

"However, due to a back issue that's been bothering me for the past few weeks, doctors have advised me to rest for the next two weeks, leaving me without enough time to prepare and compete in Sweden. This same issue also led to my withdrawal from the US Open doubles "I'm deeply disappointed to be missing this tie, but I have to listen to my body to prevent the back from worsening, so that I can finish the season strong and healthy. Good luck to the Indian team - I'll be cheering for you all from home!" he added.

Nagal reached a career-high ranking of 68 in July but has dropped to 82 in the latest rankings. India's highest-ranked singles player not being part of the Davis Cup tie is a big blow to the team.

Former national champion Ashutosh Singh has been named as new coach of the national team.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.