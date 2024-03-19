Sumit Nagal meets Coleman Wong for Miami berth

March 19, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DEHI

Sumit Nagal beat Gabriel Diallo of Canada 7-6(3), 6-2 in the first qualifying round of the $10,404,205 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Miami, USA.

In the second and final qualifying round, the 97th ranked Sumit was scheduled to play the sixth seed Coleman Wong of France.

While Rohan Bopanna will be the top seed in doubles with Matthew Ebden, Yuki Bhambri has also got an entry in doubles in partnership with Michael Venus of New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

$10,404,205 ATP Masters, Miami, USA

Qualifying singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Gabriel Diallo (Can) 7-6(3), 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Sabadell, Spain

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Tiphanie Lemaitre (Fra) & Rinko Matsuda (Jpn) bt Kiara Cvetkovic (Sui) & Annika Kannan 6-3, 6-3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT