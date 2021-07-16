Sumit Nagal makes the cut for Tokyo Games

Sumit Nagal on Friday made the cut for the men’s singles event of the Tokyo Olympics as large-scale withdrawals pushed him inside the qualification mark, and the Indian tennis player is now hoping that competing at the biggest stage will settle a “few things” that are bothering him in his career.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) paired him with Rohan Bopanna for the men’s doubles competition by withdrawing Divij Sharan’s nomination since singles players are getting priority in entering the doubles draw.

Nagal was ranked 144 on June 14, when the ATP rankings were to be considered for direct entries but consistent withdrawals helped him.

“I knew it (cut-off) was gonna drop. Things are different this year, compared to any other Olympics. Nonetheless, I feel very happy. I am getting a chance to represent the country. I can’t complain much about it,” Nagal said from Germany.

The 23-year-old will enter the Olympics with some disappointing results this season as he has suffered seven first round defeat on the Circuit, including at the Australian Open.

In six Challenger events, he made the quarterfinals only thrice.

“To be honest, I have been struggling with a few things, I am not going to name it. Getting into Olympics will hopefully change things in my career. It’s going to be an amazing experience. I will give my 100 per cent on the court.”

Nagal did not share what was bothering him and also did not reveal his reasons for pulling out of Wimbledon.

“I am sorry I am not gonna talk much about it, it’s in the past.” Asked if it was an easy decision to make, considering that he will have to let go of a few Pro events on the Tour, Nagal said significance of Olympic Games is unmatched.