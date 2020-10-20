Sumit Nagal loses his way

NEW DELHI:

Lucky loser Sumit Nagal lost from the brink of victory in the first round of the €271,345 ATP tennis tournament in Cologne on Tuesday.

Sumit, who had lost the second and final round in the qualifying event, was beaten 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 by Momir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the main draw.

In the Challenger in Ismaning, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan made singles pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

€271,345 ATP, Cologne, Germany: Singles (first round): Momir Kecmanovic (Srb) bt Sumit Nagal 4-6 7-6(4), 6-1.

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra) bt Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-2; First round: Nagal bt Norbert Gombos (Svk) 7-5, 6-4.

€44,820 Challenger, Ismaning, Germany: Singles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3); Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Quentin Halys (Fra) 7-6(5), 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Vladyslav Manafov (Ukr) & Arjun Kadhe bt Marko Miladinovic & Miljan Zekic (Srb) 6-3, 6-4; Felix Corwin (US) & Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) bt Kelsey Stevenson (Can) & Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 6-4.