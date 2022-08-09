Sumit Nagal in Challenger second round
In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Spain, Rutuja Bhosale beat her doubles partner Alexandra Osborne of Australia
Sumit Nagal beat Dan Added of France 7-6(1), 6-3 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament on clay in Germany.
In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Spain, Rutuja Bhosale beat her doubles partner Alexandra Osborne of Australia 7-6(5), 6-1 to make the pre-quarterfinals.
The results:
€45,730 Challenger, Meerbusch, Germany Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Dan Added (Fra) 7-6(1), 6-3.
$15,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia Singles (first round): Sasikumar Mukund bt Nathan Anthony Barki (Ina) 6-1, 6-2; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Yuttana Charoenphon (Tha) 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; SD Prajwal Dev bt Moerani Bouzige (Aus) 6-2, 4-3 (retired).
$60,000 ITF women, San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain Singles (first round): Rutuja Bhosale bt Alexandra Osborne (Aus) 7-6(5), 6-1.
$25,000 ITF women, Ust-Kamenogorsk, KazakhstanSingles (first round): Tatiana Barkova (Rus) bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Kira Pavlova (Rus) 6-4, 7-5.
$25,000 ITF women, Parnu, Estonia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Eleni Christofi (Gre) & Gergana Topalova (Bul) bt Mercel Hoedt (Ned) & Zeel Desai 6-3, 6-3.
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Jennifer Luikham bt Maria Vittoria Viviani (Ita) 7-6(3), 6-2; Angella Okutoyi (Ken) bt Vineetha Mummadi 6-3, 2-0 (retired).
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Nidhi Chilumula bt Laura Heutschi (Sui) & Lina Soussi (Tun) 6-1, 6-0.
$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yassmin Ezzat (Egy) & Dimitra Pavlou (Gre) bt Kundali Majgaine & Sanjana Sirimalla 6-4, 6-3.
