Maximilian Marterer of Germany beat Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament here.

Other result: $15,000 ITF women, Cairo: Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Aline Thommen (Sui) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Farah Khalil & Zeina Shaaban (Egy)4-6, 7-5, [10-6].