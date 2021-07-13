Sumit Nagal bows out

Lucky loser Sumit Nagal lost 0-6, 4-6 to qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru in the first round of the €1,168,220 ATP tournament here on Tuesday.

Sumit collected 10 ATP points for reaching the final round of the qualification event and €12,650.

Other results: 535,535 ATP, Newport, US: Qualifying singles (second and final round): Michael Krueger (US) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

€481,270 ATP, Bastad, Sweden: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Filip Bergevi & Markus Eriksson (Swe) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 5-7, 6-3, [10-6].