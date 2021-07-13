Tennis

Sumit Nagal bows out

Lucky loser Sumit Nagal lost 0-6, 4-6 to qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru in the first round of the €1,168,220 ATP tournament here on Tuesday.

Sumit collected 10 ATP points for reaching the final round of the qualification event and €12,650.

Other results: 535,535 ATP, Newport, US: Qualifying singles (second and final round): Michael Krueger (US) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

€481,270 ATP, Bastad, Sweden: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Filip Bergevi & Markus Eriksson (Swe) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 5-7, 6-3, [10-6].


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2021 10:29:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/sumit-nagal-bows-out/article35310054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY