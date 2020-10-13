Sumit Nagal bows out in first round

Laslo Djere of Serbia defeated qualifier Sumit Nagal of India 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the €271,345 ATP tennis tournament here on Tuesday.
Nagal won two rounds in the qualifying event, which fetched him 12 ATP points.
In the Challenger at Alicante, Spain, Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.
The results (first round):
€271,345 ATP, Sardinia: Laslo Djere (Srb) bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-1. €44,820 Challenger, Alicante: Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(4), 7-6(3).
