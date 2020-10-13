Tennis

Sumit Nagal bows out in first round

Laslo Djere of Serbia defeated qualifier Sumit Nagal of India 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the €271,345 ATP tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

Nagal won two rounds in the qualifying event, which fetched him 12 ATP points.

In the Challenger at Alicante, Spain, Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

The results (first round):

€271,345 ATP, Sardinia: Laslo Djere (Srb) bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-1. €44,820 Challenger, Alicante: Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(4), 7-6(3).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2020 11:22:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/sumit-nagal-bows-out-in-first-round/article32847746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY