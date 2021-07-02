Tennis

Wimbledon | Stunning start for Sania & Mattek-Sands

Sania, right, and Mattek-Sands.  

Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands knocked out sixth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi to move into the second round of the Wimbledon on Thursday.

Sania and Mattek-Sands were a bit rusty at the start but once they got their rhythm, they dominated the match and won 7-5, 6-3 against the American-Chilean combination in one hour and 27 minutes.

The third game had seven deuce points before Mattek-Sands held serve. Sania and Mattek-Sands too had two opportunities to break their rivals, but the American fluffed a volley before Desirae produced a quality serve.

Guarachi hit a forehand wide at 15-30 to hand two set points in the 12th game. The Indo-American combination did not squander it this time, Sania sealing the set with an overhead smash. In the second, Sania and Mattek-Sands opened up a 3-1 lead and went on to win 6-3.

In men’s doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan lost 6-7(6), 4-6 to the 11th-seeded pair of Henri Kontinen and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

After a tight first set which went to a tie-breaker, the Finn-French pair sailed through in the second in a contest that lasted an hour and 20 minutes.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2021 4:14:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/stunning-start-for-sania-mattek-sands/article35087544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY