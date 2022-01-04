Strong start for Sania, Bopanna & Ramkumar

Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine knocked out second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 6-3, [10-8] in the doubles first round of the WTA tennis tournament in Adelaide on Tuesday.

In the men’s ATP event in Adelaide, Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan got off to a flying start as they won their doubles first round 6-2, 6-1 against Jamie Cerretani and Fernando Romboli.

In the second round, Bopanna and Ramkumar will play the eighth seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of the USA.

The results (doubles, first round):

$703,580 WTA, Adelaide: Nadia Kichenok (Ukr) & Sania Mirza bt Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex) 1-6, 6-3, [10-8].

$521,000 ATP, Adelaide: Rohan Bopanna & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Jamie Cerretani (USA) & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 6-2, 6-1.