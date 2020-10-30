‘Strokes of genius’ | A documentary on the Federer-Nadal rivalry

Discovery+ app is offering a 90-minute documentary Strokes of Genius on the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Based on L. Jon Wertheim’s book, the documentary features the 20-20 Grand Slam champions Federer and Nadal through the Wimbledon final of 2008, dubbed the greatest tennis match ever by John McEnroe.

There are insights from Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Carlos Moya and Tim Henman in the documentary which traces the game of the two champions from the time they were 16 years old.