Tennis

‘Strokes of genius’ | A documentary on the Federer-Nadal rivalry

Roger Federer of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal of Spain shake hands at the net. File   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Discovery+ app is offering a 90-minute documentary Strokes of Genius on the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Based on L. Jon Wertheim’s book, the documentary features the 20-20 Grand Slam champions Federer and Nadal through the Wimbledon final of 2008, dubbed the greatest tennis match ever by John McEnroe.

There are insights from Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Carlos Moya and Tim Henman in the documentary which traces the game of the two champions from the time they were 16 years old.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2020 11:07:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/strokes-of-genius-a-documentary-on-the-federer-nadal-rivalry/article32986103.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY