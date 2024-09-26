Stars gather for Tennis Premier League

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohan Bopanna was bagged by Delhi Tigers and Sumit Nagal was taken by Gujarat Panthers in the Tennis Premier League auction held on Wednesday.

All the eight teams picked three leading players each, and the rest will be filled in due course of time for the TPL scheduled to be played at the CCI courts from December 3 to 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The super stars of Indian tennis, with tons of Grand Slam titles between them, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza lent substance to the proceedings, while Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre added lustre to the event.

“It was fantastic to see the tennis legends Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza gather together after so many years, to promote tennis in India and support the league,” said Kunal Thakkur.

“The TPL has got off to a memorable start with the auction and promises an exciting season ahead,” said Mrunal Jain, co-founder of TPL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams:

Bengal Wizards: Petra Matic, Sriram Balaji, Niki Poonacha.

Hyderabad Strikers: Harriet Dart, Benjamin Lock, Vishnu Vardhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Smashers: Hugo Gaston, Conny Perrin, Rithvik Bollipalli.

Bengaluru SG Pipers: Max Purcell, Ankita Raina, Anirudh Chandrasekar.

Mumbai Eagles: Jaqueline Cristian, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Karan Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat Panthers: Sumit Nagal, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

Delhi Tigers: Rohan Bopanna, Iryna Shymanovich, Aziz Dougaz.

Punjab patriots: Elina Avanesyan, Arjun Kadhe, S Mukund.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.