Sriram Balaji, Ramkumar duo in semifinals

Biella (Italy)

05 June 2021 04:24 IST

Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Jacopo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli 7-6(9), 7-5 to enter the doubles semifinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament here.

Other results:

$52,080 Challenger, Little Rock, US: Pre-quarterfinals: Goncalo Oliveira (Por) bt Sasikumar Mukund 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Michal Pervolarakis (Gre) bt Ruben Gonzales (Phi) & Martin Redlicki (US) 6-2, 7-6(3); Christopher Eubanks (US) & Roberto Quiroz (Ecu) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 7-6(5), 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Pre-quarterfinals: Mauro de Maio (Ita) bt Siddhant Banthia 6-2, 2-0 (retired).