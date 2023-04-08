Sriram Balaji & Nedunchezhiyan lose semifinals

April 08, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan lost 3-6, 6-3, [10-3] to Marcelo Demoliner and Andrea Vavassori in the doubles semifinals of the €630,705 ATP tennis tournament in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Indian pair, which had beaten the top seeds in the first round, collected 90 ATP points and €9,330.

The results: Semifinals: €630,705 ATP, Marrakech, Morocco: Marcelo demoliner (Bra) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) bt Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 3-6, 6-3, [10-3].

$15,000 ITF women, Telde, Spain: Claudia Ferrer (Esp) & Aneta Laboutkova (Cze) bt Celia Ruiz (Esp) & Vasanti Shinde 6-4, 6-4.

