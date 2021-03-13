TennisBIELLA (Italy) 13 March 2021 05:53 IST
Sriram Balaji loses doubles quarterfinals
Updated: 12 March 2021 22:09 IST
Second-seeded Sriram Balaji and Luca Margaroli of Switzerland were beaten 6-3, 7-6(6) by Germany’s Dustin Brown and Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler in the doubles quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament here.
Other result: $15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Quarterfinals: Petros Chrysochos (Cyp) bt Sasikumar Mukund 6-3, 6-1.
