Sriram Balaji loses doubles quarterfinals

BIELLA (Italy)

13 March 2021 05:53 IST

Second-seeded Sriram Balaji and Luca Margaroli of Switzerland were beaten 6-3, 7-6(6) by Germany’s Dustin Brown and Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler in the doubles quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament here.

Other result: $15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Quarterfinals: Petros Chrysochos (Cyp) bt Sasikumar Mukund 6-3, 6-1.

