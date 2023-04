April 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated April 14, 2023 05:12 pm IST

Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan defeated Evgeny Karlovskiy and Alexander Shevchenko 7-6(6), 6-4 to make the quarterfinals of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Madrid.

In another Challenger in Split, Croatia, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth made the doubles semifinals with a walkover.

The results:

€73,000 Challenger, Madrid: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Evgeny Karlovskiy & Alexander Shevchenko 7-6(6), 6-4.

€73,000 Challenger, Split, Croatia: Doubles (quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth w/o Diego Hidalgo (Ecu) & Cristian Rodriguez (Col).

$25,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh: First round: Samuel Vincent Ruggeri (Ita) bt Mukund Sasikumar 6-4, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Bujumbura, Burundi: Pre-quarterfinals: Tiffany William (GBR) bt Smriti Bhasin 6-3, 6-1; Doubles (quarterfinals): Ksenia Laskutova & Fanny Ostlund (Swe) bt Sravya Shivani & Tiffany William (GBR) 6-4, 6-2.

