Sravya Shivani edges out Prathyusha Rachapudi

Sravya Shivani fought her way past Prathyusha Rachapudi 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ace Academy here on Wednesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Sravya will challenge the top seed Zeel Desai.

In a battle that lasted two hours and 40 minutes, Sravya broke Prathyusha’s serve decisively in the 10th game of the decider, after the latter had held three game points.

Arthi Muniyan went down fighting in another three setter against Ilaria Sposetti of Italy.

The results: First round: Zeel Desai bt Farhat Aleen Qamar 6-1, 3-1 (retired); Sravya Shivani bt Prathyusha Tachapudi 7-5, 5-7, 6-4; Shachf Lieberman (Isr) bt Mihika Yadav 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 7-6(4), 6-4; Ilaria Sposetti (Ita) bt Arthi Muniyan 6-4 1-6, 6-3; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Khushali Modi 6-2, 6-2; Sharmada Balu bt Ishwari Matere 7-5, 6-3; Yubarani Banerjee bt Niditra Rajmohan 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Emily Seibold (Ger) & Sathwika Sama bt Dakshata Patel & Ishwari 6-2, 3-6, [10-7]; Nidhi Chilumula & Saumya Vig bt Richa Chougulle & Srinidhi Sridhar 6-1, 6-2; Sai Samhitha & Soha Sadiq bt Snehal Mane & Akanksha Nitture 7-6(2), 6-0; Kovapitukted & Anna Ureke (Rus) bt Priyansshi Bhandari & Laalitya Kalluri 6-2, 6-2.