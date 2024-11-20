Spain’s Rafael Nadal loses in Davis Cup quarter-finals singles opener

Retiring tennis superstar Rafael Nadal lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp in a Davis Cup quarterfinal singles rubber on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) as the Netherlands took a 1-0 lead against Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-time Grand Slam winner will call time on his career in professional tennis at the end of Spain’s participation in the tournament in Malaga after two injury-ravaged years.

Doubts hung over Nadal’s involvement until the official announcement from team captain David Ferrer confirmed he would play in the first singles rubber of the opening finals clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old appeared emotional during the Spanish national anthem, and fans filled the arena with chants of “Rafa, Rafa,” when it ended.

Nadal had won his last 29 Davis Cup singles matches out of 30 played — after debuting in the tournament in 2004 — and both of his prior clashes with the Dutchman.

Any initial jangling nerves on the veteran’s part were settled when he came from 15-30 down to hold the first game.

ADVERTISEMENT

World number 80 Van de Zandschulp double faulted three times running in his first service game at 40 love up, but also managed to steady himself.

No doubt with his diminished physical condition in mind Nadal, ranked 154th in the world, attempted to keep points short, with big serves and occasional flashes of his lethal forehand, followed by a classic fist pump and roar.

Van de Zandschulp looked to put Nadal on his backhand and the Spaniard struggled to return, with the indoor hard-court tournament a far from ideal surface for the record 14-time Roland Garros winning ‘King of Clay’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dutchman opened up two break points at 4-4 and took the second with a fine cross-court winner to claim the lead, and then converted his second set point to dampen Spanish spirits.

Giving everything

Nadal fought back from 0-30 down at the start of the second set but could not convert it into a hold and his opponent secured the first break when the Spaniard went long, consolidating to ramp up the pressure.

Down a set and a break, Nadal, hunting for a foothold, survived heavy pressure on his serve in the third game for a nervy hold that led to the loudest roar of the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Van de Zandschulp denied Nadal the chance to gain momentum by holding and then broke for a second time to take a 4-1 lead with another cross-court winner after a tense rally which left the Spaniard no chance.

Nadal showed his never-say-die spirit by claiming a break back in the sixth game, converting his third break point to carve out a sliver of hope, which grew when he held to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Spaniard survived a break point and claimed back-to-back games for the first time in the match as he gave everything in what could prove his final match.

Van de Zandschulp held, finishing the eighth game with two blistering aces and was left serving for the match after Nadal followed suit.

Nadal went long to concede match point and then hit a shot into the net to hand his Dutch opponent victory.

World number three Carlos Alcaraz faces the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor in the second rubber to try and keep Spain’s Davis Cup dream alive and prolong Nadal’s farewell.

The winner will face Germany or Canada in the semi-finals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.