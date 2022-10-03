Spain reigns men’s tennis ranking as Nadal second behind Alcaraz

AFP October 03, 2022 23:15 IST

The ATP rankings released on Monday holds Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz at the world number one spot with compatriot Rafael Nadal moving up to second

Spainish duo Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal pose together before a match. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@carlitosalcarazz

Spain reigns at the summit of men's tennis with Carlos Alcaraz holding the world number one spot in the ATP rankings released on Monday with compatriot Rafael Nadal moving back up to second. Nadal, 36, benefited from Casper Ruud's quarter-final exit in Seoul where he was top seed, to move ahead of the Norwegian. Novak Djokovic, winner of his third tournament this season in Tel Aviv, stays seventh but scores 250 precious points in the race for the ATP Finals in Turin, his end-of-season goal. The Serb was competing in his first singles tournament in Israel since claiming a seventh Wimbledon crown in July, and can still earn points this week in the Astana ATP tournament. Croat Marin Cilic gained two places moving from 16th to 14th, thanks to his reaching the final in Tel Aviv. Top 20 ATP ranking so far Rankings: 1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6740 pts 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5810 (+1) 3. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5645 (-1) 4. Daniil Medvedev 5065 5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5040 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4810 7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3820 8. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3445 9. Andrey Rublev 3345 10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3175 (+1) 11. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3055 (+1) 12. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3040 (-2) 13. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2950 14. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2495 (+2) 15. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2360 (-1) 16. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2360 (-1) 17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2110 18. Karen Khachanov 1990 19. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 1940 20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1780



