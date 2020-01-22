South Club plans grand centenary celebration

One of the most celebrated tennis addresses of the country, Calcutta South Club, has planned a gala dinner to celebrate its centenary, on February 15.

The guest list includes a galaxy of sports luminaries drawn from different disciplines.

“South Club is the oldest tennis club in the continent and we have planned a proper centenary celebration. This will start off with a gala dinner in the February, the month in which the club was established with just two grass courts in 1920,” said the South Club president and tennis legend Jaidip Mukerjea.

“No one in the Indian tennis fraternity would like to miss the centenary celebrations of South Club and we have confirmation from most of the tennis stars of present and yesteryear including the legends like Ramanathan Krishnan and Ramesh Krishnan, Anand Amritraj and Vijay Amritraj, Naresh Kumar, Zeeshan Ali, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Somdev Devvarman and Sania Mirza, among others,” Mukerjea said.

“We have also invited great names from other disciplines like Prakash Padukone, Milkha Singh, G.R. Viswanath, Sourav Ganguly, who will be present with the local film and political personalities,” he added.

The South Club also plans to have an ITF Futures tournament in March and a WTA event later in the year as continuation of the centenary celebration.