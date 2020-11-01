Tennis

Sonego stuns Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the Vienna ATP tournament by Italian lucky loser Lorenzo Sonego on Friday, stalling his bid to wrap up the year-end world number one ranking for a sixth time.

Sonego, ranked 42 and who had intially lost in qualifying last weekend, is the first lucky loser ever to beat Djokovic.

His 6-2, 6-1 quarter-final triumph means Djokovic will have to wait a little longer before he completes the formality of equalling Pete Sampras's all-time record of ending the season top of the rankings for a sixth time.

