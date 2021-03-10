Tennis

Soha stuns top seed Riya

Qualifier Soha Sadiq beat top seed Riya Bhatia 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the KPIT $25,000 ITF women’s tourney on Tuesday.

The results (first round): Soha Sadiq bt Riya Bhatia 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Nidhi Chilumula bt Shreya Tatavarthy 6-3, 6-0; Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Likhitha Kalava 6-3, 6-1; Zeel Desai bt Farhat Aleen Qamar 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.

Sravya Shivani bt Snehal Mane 6-2, 6-0; Mihika Yadav bt Akanksha Nitture 6-3, 6-1; Ramya Natarajan bt Bhuvana Kalva 6-2, 7-5.

