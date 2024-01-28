ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Open 2024 | Jannik Sinner rallies from 2 sets down to win men’s finals against Medvedev, clinches 1st major

January 28, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MELBOURNE, Australia

Jannik Sinner has rallied from two sets down to win the Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev and clinch his first Grand Slam title

AP

Italy’s Jannik Sinner poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup during the official presentation after the Men’s Singles Final match against Daniil Medvedev during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jannik Sinner rallied from two sets down to take the Australian Open final from Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday and clinch his first Grand Slam title.

The 22-year-old Sinner was playing in a major final for the first time and got there by ending Novak Djokovic’s long domination of the tournament in a semifinal upset.

He’s the first Italian to win the Australian Open title.

For 2021 U.S. Open champion Medvedev, the loss was his fifth in six major finals. The third-seeded Medvedev set a record with his fourth five-set match of the tournament and time on court at a major in the Open era, surpassing Carlos Alcaraz’s 23:40 at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Medvedev lost back-to-back finals here to Djokovic in 2021 and to Rafael Nadal — after holding a two-set lead — the following year. He won three five-set matches to reach the championship match this time and had two comebacks from two sets down. Sinner only dropped one set through six rounds — in a third-set tiebreaker against Djokovic — until his five-set comeback win on Sunday.

