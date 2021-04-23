Barcelona Open | Sinner meets Tsitsipas in Barcelona semifinals

Jannik Sinner became the Barcelona Open’s youngest semifinalist since 2005

Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner became the Barcelona Open’s youngest semifinalist since 2005 after overcoming Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6(6) on Friday.

Sinner, ranked 19th in the world, will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek second seed defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3.

“I am trying to get better every week,” Sinner said.

“He (Rublev) has played many, many matches already this year and I tried to play my tennis.

“It was difficult to finish it off. I had three break points at 5-5 (in the second set), which I could not convert, but I’m pleased to win in the end,” he added.

The results: Quarterfinals: Rafael Nadal bt Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-4; Jannik Sinner bt Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6(6); Stefanos Tsitsipas bt Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3.

Third round: Rafael Nadal bt Kei Nishikori 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.